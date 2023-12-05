Former South Fulton police officer says he was forced to cut his hair

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A now former City of South Fulton police officer said he was discriminated against because of his hair and made to cut off his locs.

This week, Milton Myrie filed a lawsuit against the city.

“It was not an easy decision for him to cut his locs,” said Myrie’s attorney Arnold Lizana.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Lizana told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington that Myrie was told to cut his locs when he showed up to sign his offer letter in December 2020.

After his client cut his hair, he reportedly noticed women at the department wearing locs and resigned.

He says he was discriminated against for his religion and sex, for Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Judge puts hold on Tex McIver retrial just one day after jury selection began

©2023 Cox Media Group