Embattled South Fulton mayor running for re-election after all

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — City of South Fulton Mayor Khalid Kamau announced on Monday that he will run for re-election.

The embattled mayor, who previously said in April he wouldn’t seek another term, confirmed to Channel 2’s Ashli Lincoln that he has changed his mind.

The mayor’s announcement comes a few weeks after the city council released the findings of an audit into Kamau’s spending.

Channel 2 Action News previously reported on purchases made by the mayor, including a pool table for his office, and using city funds for a trip to Ghana and more. The city also garnished his wages for a mural in his office and briefly banned him from City Hall.

The city’s audit found that there were several travel policy violations and questionable purchases.

Kamau told Lincoln that he was not planning on running again while the audit was ongoing, but he changed his tune Monday.

Councilwoman Carmalitha Gumbs and the city’s first mayor, Bill Edwards, have also announced their plans to run for the mayor’s seat.

