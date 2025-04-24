South Fulton mayor says he won’t seek reelection

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Mayor of the City of South Fulton Khalid Kamau says he will not seek reelection.
During a city council meeting on Tuesday night, the mayor confirmed he would not seek reelection and that next month’s State of the City address will be his farewell address.
In recent months, Kamau has been at the center of controversies surrounding his spending.
He was brought under investigation for purchasing a pool table for his office, using city funds for a trip to Ghana and more. The city also garnished his wages for a mural in his office. He was briefly banned from City Hall.
During his announcement, Kamau said that being a full-time mayor with a salary of about $40,000 has led to financial difficulty, so he plans to spend his remaining seven months in office as a “part-time mayor” and make himself less available for public appearances.
Councilwoman Carmalitha Gumbs and the city’s first mayor, Bill Edwards, have both announced their plans to run for the mayor’s seat.
"I want to thank Mayor Khalid for his contributions to the City of South Fulton, from his time as a council member to his service as mayor. I wish him well as he explores new ways to serve our community and beyond‚" Gumbs said in a statement after Kamau’s announcement.
