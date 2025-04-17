South Fulton mayor election more crowded as former mayor enters race

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Following recent happenings at the South Fulton City Hall, the coming mayoral election had incumbent Mayor Khalid Kamau facing a challenge from Councilmember Carmalitha Gumbs.

Now, former South Fulton Mayor Bill Edwards is throwing his hat back in the ring for the 2025 election.

Edwards announced his bid for mayor and the launch of a listening tour for city residents on Thursday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

RELATED STORIES:

As the “inaugural” mayor of the City of South Fulton, Edwards said “voters convincingly” chose him to be their first mayor when the city incorporated in 2017.

Before that, Edwards served for 14 years on the Fulton County Commission.

Kamau is running for reelection, but if Gumbs wins, she’d be the first woman to be mayor of the city.

Edwards would similarly be the first mayor to come out of retirement to run again and win, should he be victorious.

Channel 2’s Ashli Lincoln will sit down with Edwards tonight LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group