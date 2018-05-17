  • Channel 2 viewer helps lead police to alleged identity thief

    By: Nefertiti Jaquez

    SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Only Channel 2 Action News was there when an alleged identity thief was handcuffed and led off to jail. 

    College Park police confirmed to Channel 2’s Nefertiti Jaquez that they arrested Bridgett Fulton after a Channel 2 viewer saw our report about her last week, and called police. 

    Investigators said Fulton stole Quintasha Swanson’s identity and then drained her bank account

    Police gave Channel 2 Action News surveillance video they said shows Fulton casually walking into four different Bank of America branches across the metro area, gave the bank a bogus check and then drained the victim’s bank account. 

    We confront Fulton as she was taken off to jail Wednesday night.

    The different story she told our cameras, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.

