0 Thief stole woman's identity and then drained her bank account, investigators say

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - Police are searching for a woman they say hitting up several local bank branches and draining people’s bank accounts.

Channel 2’s Nefertiti Jaquez obtained surveillance video of the alleged scammer walking into the Bank of America branch along Fulton Industrial Boulevard.

Police said she stole Quintasha Swanson’s identity and then drained her bank account.

“From looking at the videos, I’m angry. Very upset,” Swanson told Jaquez.

Swanson didn’t hold anything back while expressing her feelings about the woman.

“I was highly p***** at first. I’m a single mom working hard and to have someone go in and take something you’re working hard to build,” Swanson said.

Surveillance shows clerk hide behind bulletproof counter during shooting Surveillance video Jaquez obtained from College Park Police shows what police says is the identity thief casually walking into four different Bank of America branches across the metro area in order to commit the crimes. “I don’t know who this lady is,” Swanson told Jaquez. Neither do investigators. They’ve been looking for the woman wearing a Steelers jacket in one of the videos since Jan. 16. “She goes into the bank where our victim happens to have an account. She has realistic checks that are written to the victim,” Sgt. Marcus Dennard with the College Park Police Department said. With a bogus check, police said the thief managed to swipe several thousand dollars from the victim in just 3 days. “There should have been some red flags that went up when that lady when in there,” Swanson said. Detectives said at this point they have no idea how the suspect compromised the Swanson’s information. A Bank of America representative sent Jaquez a statement, saying they’re committed to the security of their customers’ accounts and financial information, and encourage customers to monitor their accounts frequently.

