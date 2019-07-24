BREAKING: UPS worker shot while making delivery, police say

CITY OF SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - Police say a 26-year-old UPS driver was shot while making a delivery in the City of South Fulton Wednesday afternoon, a preliminary investigation revealed.
Police said the shooting happened on Umatilla Lane. The victim was rushed to the hospital.
The victim's identity and condition have not been released.
Channel 2's Alyssa Hyman is at the scene, where a UPS truck was surrounded by police cars.
Just arrived to some breaking news here in South Fulton. Trying to get information from police @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/MZG9EOk7vs— Alyssa Hyman (@AlyssaHymanWSB) July 24, 2019
City of South Fulton police said the victim appeared to be delivering a package in the are.
We're working to learn more details on this developing story, for Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}