ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News has obtained surveillance video from Atlanta’s airport that shows the moments a 2-year-old jumped onto a baggage conveyor belt and fell into a TSA bag room.

The boy’s mother, Edith Vega, told Channel 2 investigative reporter Nicole Carr that the incident happened Monday afternoon behind the Spirit Airlines ticket counter.

Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport released several clips of surveillance video on Wednesday that shows the young boy’s journey through the secured areas of the airport.

His mother said she set her son Lorenzo down for a moment and was printing a boarding pass at a kiosk near the belt. When she looked up, it was too late.

The video starts with the boy hopping on the luggage belt at the Spirit Airlines counter on the north side of the airport and then he disappears down a chute.

Another clip shows the boy inside the luggage scanning room trying to get off the belt, but can’t, and proceeds to go through the luggage security scanner.

In a final clip, the video shows the boy coming down the end of the conveyer belt into a room full of TSA screens, who rushed to the boy to get him off the belt.

Vega said investigators told her in total, the boy traveled for about five minutes, eventually ending in the TSA bag room.

A Spirit Airlines spokesperson said the airline is working with the TSA and Atlanta airport officials to ensure all protocol was followed.

Atlanta Fire and Rescue took Vega and her son to a local hospital following the incident.

