Teens in stolen car crash, killing passenger after chase in Cobb County, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - What began as a police chase ended in a devastating crash that left one teen dead.
It happened late Tuesday night at the intersection of Doyle Avenue at Mableton Parkway.
Cobb County police said they attempted to pull over the driver of a stolen car but when they say the chase got too dangerous, officers called off the pursuit.
But police said the driver continued to speed off, and at one point crossed into wrong side of the road, where they hit another car.
The passenger in the stolen car was killed and the driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
The driver of the other car was not seriously hurt.
We’ve reported on a number of similar stolen car chases, carjackings and slider crimes.
Dash camera video from last year in Dunwoody shows officers chase a car full of teens, at one point going the wrong way down Interstate 285.
And young people stealing cars, known as “stolies” on the street, is being described as an epidemic around the country.
With headlines from Tampa Bay, to Connecticut, to right here in the north metro where just last weekend the Forsyth County news reported the arrest of two teens in two separate high-speed chases during an operation to recover stolen cars.
