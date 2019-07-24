0 NEW DETAILS: Police report disputes Georgia lawmaker's account of Publix incident

A witness to a heated grocery store encounter between state Rep. Erica Thomas and a man she accused of uttering racist comments told authorities she didn’t hear him make those remarks, according to a Cobb County police report.

A Publix employee told a Cobb County officer that she witnessed part of the conversation and heard Thomas “continuously tell Eric Sparkes to ‘Go back where you came from!’” but did not hear Sparkes utter those words to Thomas.

WATCH CHANNEL 2 ACTION NEWS THIS MORNING

In a tearful video, Thomas accused Sparkes of using that phrase, which echoes a tweet by President Donald Trump that sparked a national uproar. Her account quickly went viral and triggered a wave of support and backlash.

Sparkes admitted to calling the Democrat an expletive during the run-in, saying he was upset she was at an express aisle in the grocery store with too many items, but he said he didn’t tell her to “go back” to where she came from.

WATCH RAW INTERVIEWS FROM BOTH SIDES:

Erica Thomas news conference | Eric Sparkes speaks with Channel 2

Thomas’ attorney, Gerald Griggs, said the officer’s report shows the case needs additional investigation because the employee, and another witness who also said he didn’t hear Sparkes use the phrase, “didn’t hear the initial argument.”

Cobb authorities, meanwhile, said Tuesday they don’t intend to file criminal charges in the case after what the police department said was a “thorough” investigation into the confrontation.

[READ: State lawmaker, man she accused of verbally harassing her confront each other]

Meanwhile, the debate over Thomas’ account has echoed the political divide. Some liberals declared the run-in a heartbreaking side effect of Trump’s rhetoric. And some conservatives cast her as a version of Jussie Smollett, the Chicago actor accused of concocting a racist attack to advance his career.

‘Lazy’

The report offers new details about a dispute that started Friday evening when Thomas, a vice chairwoman of the House Democratic caucus, posted a Facebook video accusing Sparkes of berating her for flouting the 10-or-fewer items rule at a Mableton Publix.

“This white man comes up to me and says, ‘You lazy son of (expletive). You need to go back where you came from,’” she said in the video, dabbing her eyes with a tissue. “Sir, you don’t even know me. I’m not lazy. I’m nine months pregnant.”

The video soon caught the attention of liberal activists who amplified her message that “racism and hate is getting out of control.” Soon, it had tallied millions of views and sparked a media frenzy of competing headlines and hashtags.

A day later, Thomas’ story came under scrutiny when she arrived at the Publix to speak with television reporters — and Sparkes arrived too, eager to respond. He said he called her a “selfish little (expletive)” when he noticed she was skirting the express lane’s rules.

“I did say that. That’s all I said after that, and I walked out of Publix. Her words stating on Twitter, and her video, stating I told her she needs to go back where she came from are untrue,” said Sparkes, who said he was a Democrat of Cuban descent.

Video

Both Thomas and Sparkes have called on Publix to release a video of the incident, which has not yet been made public. But the officer who reviewed the tape, which did not include audio, described it in the report.

He wrote that Sparkes “did not appear to be irate” during the confrontation and that he quickly retreated from Thomas as she moved his way “pointing her finger at him.”

When she moved toward Sparkes a second time, a Publix staffer waved for him to leave and Thomas turned to her daughter and paid for her items, he wrote. The dispute lasted about 45 seconds.

The Publix employee, a customer service manager, told police that after Sparkes accosted Thomas he began to leave but “Ms. Thomas kept ‘running her mouth’ as she approached him.” Sparkes, she said, responded by repeatedly calling Thomas “ignorant.”

The employee told the officer that she did not hear either of them use profanity.Another Publix staffer, Derrick Tompkins, told police he heard Sparkes call Thomas an expletive.

Tompkins told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution he didn’t hear him tell her to “go back” to where she came from. “I’m not going to say that wasn’t said, but I don’t remember hearing it,” he said in an interview. “I’m going to leave it at that.”

Dispute

Thomas held a press conference Monday where she maintained Sparkes used hateful language that echoed Trump’s recent tweets, and said remarks she made to Channel 2 Action News where she appeared to backtrack were taken out of context.

In that Saturday interview, she told the TV station: “I don’t want to say he said, ‘Go back to your country,’ or ‘Go back to where you came from.’ But he was making those types of references is what I remember.”

Griggs also has repeatedly said Thomas had witnesses to back up her account and urged them to prepare to testify.

“Rep. Thomas wants the world to know that she’s standing up for the rights of women who have been victimized,” said Griggs.

In a statement on Tuesday, Sparkes said he wasn’t surprised that Cobb authorities decided not to file charges. And he blasted media coverage of the incident.

“Everyone that knows me knows that I am anti-hate, anti-bigot and anti-racism,” he said, adding: “Sadly, too much of media isn’t fact-checking items or they are just taking the word of a politician when they do a live Facebook or a Twitter post.”

This report was written by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

© 2019 Cox Media Group.