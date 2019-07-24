Young father trying to get back stolen items gunned down in front of girlfriend

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for men who shot and killed a young father in front of his girlfriend outside their home in Cobb County.
George Vela and his girlfriend had just gotten home from seeing "The Lion King" with their kids. The couple found someone had broken in and stolen shoes and clothing he sold online.
Vela noticed a car parked two houses away and confronted the people to get his stuff back. Someone shot him with his girlfriend just feet away.
