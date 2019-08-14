Girlfriend, 2 teens charged with murder of young father in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Police have arrested three people for the death of a Cobb County father, including the man's girlfriend and mother of his children.
Yainerys Gil, Christopher Gutizerrez and Zackary Franks are charged in murder of 24-year-old George Vela. Gil and Vela were in a relationship and had children together.
Gil previously told Channel 2's Chris Jose someone gunned down her boyfriend right in front of her after their family returned home from seeing "The Lion King."
We're working to learn why she was arrested and possible connection to the other suspects, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
#BREAKING Girlfriend charged for Mableton man's murder. In a tearful interview last month, she told me someone shot her boyfriend- the father of her children- just feet away from her after a night at the "Lion King." She claimed a burglar killed him. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/icAON0pEjt— Chris Jose (@ChrisJoseWSB) August 14, 2019
