Son of Rome police officer dies in crash

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — The Rome police department announced the death of one of their officers’ children this week.

On Thursday, the department said that Bentley Beard died in a tragic motor vehicle accident in the Silver Creek area of Floyd County.

Despite life-saving efforts from first responders, the boy died from his injuries at a hospital.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation into the crash.

Counselors were available to students in the Floyd County School System.

Beard’s funeral was held on Saturday in Rome.

