Smyrna-based company recalls popsicles over listeria concerns

ATLANTA — A Smyrna-based food company is recalling some of its popsicle products because of potential listeria contamination.

The Georgia Department of Agriculture said the problem was discovered during routine testing when a finished product tested positive for listeria.

Affected products include:

Coconut ice cream popsicles, date code of 6/17/25

Cookies and Cream ice cream popsicles, date code of 6/17/25

Coffee ice cream popsicles, date code of 6/11/25

The popsicles were distributed locally from mobile frozen dessert carts or convenience stores in the Atlanta area.

Not all distribution locations are yet known, the Georgia Department of Agriculture said. The food safety unit is working with the firm to identify businesses that received the products because the company’s distribution records were incomplete.

The listeria organism can cause serious and sometimes fatal sicknesses in some people, including the children, older adults and some with compromised immune systems. Other people may experience short-term illnesses including a high fever, nausea, stiffness, diarrhea and abdominal pain. Illnesses can also cause some pregnancies to end.

No illnesses have been reported yet.

People who may be experiencing symptoms from eating the product should contact the Georgia Department of Public Health at 1-866-PUB-HLTH (1-866-782-4584).

