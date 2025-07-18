UPS delivers voluntary buyout option for drivers amid company restructure

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — The United Parcel Service, based in Sandy Springs, announced Friday that full-time drivers were being offered a chance for a buyout.

According to a statement, the offers come amidst the “largest network reconfiguration in UPS history,” saying it was the first time they’d offered full-time drivers the option to be bought out if they leave the company.

For drivers who accept the buyout offers, they can expect $1,800 per year of service at the company, with a minimum payout of $10,000.

“All years of service will be honored,” the company said.

The company said it, right now, has 10,000 drivers with at least 25 years of service in the company.

For the sake of an example, each of those drivers could potentially accept a buyout worth $45,000 or more, based on years served and the payout per year.

The financial package being offered to those who accept the buyout offer includes any earned retirement benefits, including pension and healthcare.

The buyouts come as UPS moves forward with previous plans to reduce their workforce.

Earlier this year, UPS announced they’d be lowering the number of packages they carried for their largest customer, Amazon by 50% through 2026.

In April, UPS said they were going to cut 20,000 jobs as a cost-saving measure.

Last week, the company also announced it had made progress with plans to reduce costs by shrinking their physical footprint. The company recently closed an office in Sandy Springs which was located near their main headquarters.

From that office, 500 UPS employees were moved to new workspaces at the company headquarters or another location in Alpharetta.

While UPS cited their century of "productive relationship with the Teamsters" in their statement, the Teamsters Union itself is publicly urging full-time drivers to not accept the offer.

The statement posted a statement saying "UPS wants to shovel more cash to its executives and buy back even more of its own stock — all off the backs of hardworking Teamsters. UPS is violating our national contract. All full-time members are urged to reject this sham buyout proposal. We will not be sold out or sold short."

Additionally, Sean M. O’Brien, the Teamsters General President, is quoted as saying UPS is obligated to create jobs, "but they want to sell out the American worker instead. All full-time UPS Teamsters should reject this illegal buyout!"

O’Brien said Teamsters cannot be bought off.

Information about the buyout is available to UPS drivers through the Driver Voluntary Separation Program, the company said.

