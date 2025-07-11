UPS relocates 500 employees after closure of office in Sandy Springs

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Sandy Springs-based United Parcel Service had 500 employees relocated to their corporate headquarters or an office in Alpharetta after the closure of another office in Sandy Springs.

The location closed was at 35 Glenlake Parkway.

UPS told Channel 2 Action News that it is in the process of “executing the largest network reconfiguration” in the company’s history.

The news about the restructure was first announced during an April earnings call.

During that investor call, the company announced 20,000 staff would be laid off to cut costs.

Now that UPS has consolidated its corporate campus through the Glenlake Parkway closure, roughly 500 employees have been reassigned to the main headquarters, at 55 Glenlake Parkway, and their Morris Road location in Alpharetta.

“There were no jobs lost as a result of this move. Employees involved perform a wide range of functions, including jobs in technology, finance, security, UPS Capital, and other areas,” the company said in a statement.

