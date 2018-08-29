GREENE COUNTY, Ga. - A 45-year-old man accused of shooting and killing another man inside a home on Lake Oconee is now facing murder charges.
Chad Haufler, 45, called 911 around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday to report the shooting at his home on Jones Bluff Court inside Reynolds at Lake Oconee.
Haufler said he shot an intruder in his home. When deputies arrived, they found Marc Dimos, 51, dead in the basement.
Dimos, who is from Minerva, Ohio, also has a home in Reynolds at Lake Oconee.
The sheriff told Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne on Tuesday that they do not believe Haufler's story about a home invasion.
Greene County Sheriff Donnie Harrison Jr. said it appears the two men knew each other.
Late Tuesday night, Haufler was charged with murder.
