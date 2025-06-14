Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for some North GA counties

ATLANTA — A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Bartow County until 5:45 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Cherokee, Gilmer, Gordon, and Pickens Counties until 6:15 p.m.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Ashley Kramlich says we can expect scattered storms this evening, bringing heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, and gusty winds.

We can also expect more afternoon storms for Father’s Day tomorrow.

Heavy rainfall could lead to isolated flooding. This unsettled weather pattern continues into next week.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group