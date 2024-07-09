Several people displaced after apartment fire in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Multiple people are displaced after an apartment fire in DeKalb.

DeKalb County Fire and Rescue was on the scene of the fire on Indian Creek Way on Monday evening.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Fire officials arrived at the location of an apartment complex.

All of the occupants made it out of the apartment before firefighters arrived.

A total of six people were displaced due to the fire.

TRENDING STORIES:

At this time, fire officials do not know the cause of the fire.

It is under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Driver critically injured on I-75 in Atlanta after crashing into back of semi truck

©2024 Cox Media Group