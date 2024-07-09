Several people displaced after apartment fire in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Multiple people are displaced after an apartment fire in DeKalb.
DeKalb County Fire and Rescue was on the scene of the fire on Indian Creek Way on Monday evening.
Fire officials arrived at the location of an apartment complex.
All of the occupants made it out of the apartment before firefighters arrived.
A total of six people were displaced due to the fire.
At this time, fire officials do not know the cause of the fire.
It is under investigation.
