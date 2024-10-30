Senators announce nearly $50 million in federal funds for clean energy upgrades at Georgia ports

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Nearly $50 million in federal funds are on their way to two Georgia ports after a push by the state’s two U.S. Senators.

According to Sens. Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, more than $48 million is coming to the Georgia Ports Authority to fund clean energy upgrades at the Port of Savannah and the Port of Brunswick.

Warnock’s office released a statement saying the funding followed a letter of support from the senator for the GPA’s request for federal funding to invest in clean energy infrastructure at the ports.

The senator’s office said the $48 million will help pay for the installation of new electrical charging infrastructure for ships at both ports and will help boost the local economy, create jobs and improve air quality and reduce smog.

“As a son of coastal Georgia, I know the importance of Georgia’s ports and its workers to our state and national economies. As we continue moving toward a clean energy economy, it is critical Georgia and its workers remain on the frontlines of these federal investments and reap the benefits of our hard work in Washington,” Warnock said in a statement.

“Senator Warnock and I continue working to upgrade Georgia’s port infrastructure and establish Georgia as the national leader in advanced energy technology. Today we are delivering new resources through the EPA’s Clean Ports program to upgrade the Port of Savannah and the Port of Brunswick with vessel shore power systems and install new electric charging infrastructure. This is a win-win for our economy and for local communities,” Ossoff said in a statement.

