Concessions small business development program launches at Hartsfield-Jackson

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — On Tuesday, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport announced the launch of a new small business program after getting approval from the Federal Aviation Administration.

Approval for the Concessions Small Business Program was given by the FAA to the airport on Oct. 16 with a goal of creating new opportunities for small businesses to work out of the airport and to provide business education.

Now launched, the ATL Concessions Small Business Academy will host small business operators as participants with workshops and panel discussions and teach them how to “navigate the City of Atlanta’s business landscape and the intricacies of operating within an airport environment.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

After graduating from the academy, the airport said business operators will be better able to submit proposals and handle operations at Hartsfield-Jackson and other major hubs.

Graduation ceremonies are expected during National Small Business Week from May 4 to May 10, 2025.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Hartsfield-Jackson is more than a gateway to the world—it’s a gateway to opportunity,” Interim General Manager Jan Lennon said. “Our Concessions Small Business Program is a major step in our commitment to economic inclusion, giving local entrepreneurs a platform to grow their businesses in one of the world’s most dynamic environments. This program also builds on Mayor Andre Dickens’ initiative to foster innovation and economic growth for small businesses across Atlanta, ensuring they have the support and resources needed to thrive. At the Airport, we are dedicated to equipping small businesses with the tools they need to succeed, ensuring they play a key role in shaping the future of ATL and enhancing the traveler experience.”

Airport officials said that on or around May 8, 2025, Atlanta will issue its first Request for Qualifications under the new Concessions Small Business Program to identify qualified small businesses that would be eligible for concessions opportunities at the airport.

“Selected businesses will present proposals and may be awarded short-term leases for in-line spaces or kiosks within ATL,” officials said.

More information about the concessions program will be made available in December.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group