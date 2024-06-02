SCAD Atlanta commencement ceremonies moved amid water main breaks

ATLANTA — As the water main breaks continue to disrupt the city, the Savannah College of Art and Design moved their scheduled ceremonies to another location.

On Sunday, SCAD announced that the Atlanta commencement has been moved to SCADshow, located at 1470 Spring Street in northwest Atlanta.

The first presentation of degrees began at 8:30 a.m. According to the college, in this ceremony, registered graduates walk the SCADshow Main Stage to receive their diplomas.

The last commencement ceremony is scheduled at 5 p.m.

On Saturday night, Mayor Andre Dickens announced the City of Atlanta is under a State of Emergency.

City officials are targeting the breaks aggressively and say they are now starting on the main breaks at the intersection of West Peachtree St. and 11th Street.

Multiple water main breaks were reported in midtown Atlanta starting Friday and heading into Saturday morning.

Actor Rob Lowe is speaking at the Savannah College of Art and Design Commencement.

Lowe will speak at the ceremonies for both the Savannah and Atlanta campuses.

“I am honored to serve as SCAD’s commencement speaker for the Class of 2024 in Savannah and Atlanta,” Lowe said in a news release. “I’m especially humbled to play this role during SCAD’s 45th anniversary year. What a milestone!”

SCAD says this is the largest class in university history with more than 3,700 graduates, across more than 40 majors.

