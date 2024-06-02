Atlanta United match goes on as scheduled despite water main break, boil water advisory

ATLANTA — Despite the water main break that is affecting businesses and events in Atlanta, Sunday’s match between Atlanta United and Charlotte FC will go on as scheduled.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium will open at 3 p.m. for the 4:45 p.m. match.

Atlanta United said in a statement on its website that due to the boil water advisory, the stadium will have limited food and beverage options.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“We ask all fans to utilize hand sanitizing stations around the stadium as an added precaution for health and safety. We understand the inconvenience this situation may cause and appreciate the patience and understanding of our fans and supporters,” the statement read.

The water main break caused the postponement of concerts by Megan Thee Stallion at nearby State Farm Arena for shows that were scheduled for Friday and Saturday.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Atlanta water outage in its third day as crews work to repair water main break

©2024 Cox Media Group