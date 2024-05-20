Actor Rob Lowe to speak at SCAD commencement ceremonies

ATLANTA — Actor Rob Lowe is speaking at The Savannah College of Art and Design Commencement.

Lowe will speak at the ceremonies for both the Savannah and Atlanta campuses.

SCAD says this is the largest class in university history with more than 3,700 graduates, across more than 40 majors.

“I am honored to serve as SCAD’s commencement speaker for the Class of 2024 in Savannah and Atlanta,” Lowe said in a news release. “I’m especially humbled to play this role during SCAD’s 45th anniversary year. What a milestone!”

The Savannah ceremony will be on June 1 at Enmarket Arena, while the Atlanta ceremony will be held on June 2 at the Georgia World Congress Center.

Lowe has been a household name in acting since the 1980s.

