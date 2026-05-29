Driver’s head pinned under box truck in crash; rescued by good Samaritans

ATLANTA — A metro Atlanta man is sharing the dramatic moments after a box truck came off the highway, crashed and overturned near Cascade Skating Rink, trapping the driver underneath.

The crash happened early Thursday morning near Interstate 285 and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Mikeal Collins told Channel 2’s Michael Seiden that he and a group of friends had just finished a night of roller skating and were preparing to leave when they heard what sounded like a train coming off the highway.

“It was about a good one, 1:30 almost, and we was all getting ready to leave, and next thing you know, we hear some coming off the highway,” Collins said. “It sounded like a train coming off the highway.”

Collins said he turned around and saw the box truck strike a median and overturn.

“Flames went up from the transformers and everything, and my actions was, I mean, I know everybody known to run away from stuff, but I’m like, it’s somebody in there,” he said.

Collins and his friends rushed toward the wreckage and found the driver pinned beneath the truck.

“I saw the guy, his head was trapped up under the truck, the truck was laying on top of his head,” Collins said.

At first, Collins feared the worst. But moments later, he realized the driver was still alive.

Collins said he and his friends ran to retrieve a jack while an off-duty police officer arrived to help. Working together, they were able to relieve the pressure and free the driver before first responders took over.

“Everybody played a part in it, and I just really wanted to make sure he was safe getting that pressure off his head,” Collins said.

What began as a night of skating ended with Collins helping save a stranger’s life.

“Brother, I was right there with you. I wasn’t going to let it happen,” Collins said.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Atlanta police and Atlanta Fire Rescue for information about the driver’s condition.

As of Friday, officials had not responded to those requests.

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