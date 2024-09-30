Rockdale County chemical fire: How to get around I-20 closure

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — Rockdale County will continue to feel the impacts of a chemical fire at a Biolab facility that started on Sunday morning.

Approximately 17,000 people were evacuated from their homes as the county continues a shelter-in-place order.

On Monday morning, the county shared information about the latest road closures recommended by the Georgia Department of Transportation.

Triple Team Traffic is taking you around closures, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

GDOT says Interstate 20 will remain closed eastbound and westbound from Turner Hill Road to Almon Road. The county says this closure is “based on unpredictable path and wind direction” of the toxic chemicals still in the air.

Triple Team Traffic’s Mike Shields says Highway 212 south of I-20 is the best way around these closures.

Channel 2 Action News will continue to update traffic impacts as a result of this fire.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

RELATED STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Rockdale County Chemical Fire: Biolabs has a history of fires at Conyers facility

©2024 Cox Media Group