Man opens fire inside crowded metro Atlanta restaurant, customers shoot back

CONYERS, Ga. — Conyers police have a suspect in custody after a shootout inside a crowded restaurant and SWAT situation at a nearby home.

Police got a call of shots fired at the Chiquitos Cantina and Grill on Old Salem Road. Officers say a man fired several shots and that led to other customers pulling out their guns.

“Some bystanders returned fire, pushing the male outside of the restaurant into the front of the parking lot,” Capt. Quantavis Garcia told Channel 2’s Darryn Moore.

Police said the gunman fired more shots from outside. You can see bullet holes in the restaurant’s front door. No one was shot or hurt at the restaurant.

Officers called in Rockdale County SWAT team to look for the shooter and they surrounded a house less than a mile away on Oak Forest Drive.

SWAT officers walked three people out of the home. Police confirmed to Moore that one of them was the suspect. They have not released his name.

