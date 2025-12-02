Armed, escaped inmate uses stolen cars, Uber to avoid capture across metro Atlanta

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — Law enforcement is searching for an escaped prisoner from Rockdale County and now a reward is being offered for usable information.

Investigators said Timothy Shane, 52, should be considered armed and dangerous.

Channel 2 Action News reported when Shane escaped on Monday, disappearing from Grady Memorial Hospital while being treated and stealing a vehicle before taking off.

Since leaving the hospital in a stolen vehicle, Shane is said to have already switched to another stolen car, according to officials.

On Tuesday, the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office said Shane, who has been on the run for more than 40 hours, even caught a ride with Uber at one point.

Channel 2’s Candace McCowan is in Rockdale County, where law enforcement officials said the rideshare app is part of the investigation, which is now widening to include Fulton, Henry and Rockdale counties.

Investigators said Shane was dropped off by an Uber on Monday morning, though they said it wasn’t clear how he was able to hail a ride from the app in the first place.

“We are not sure of the means that he’s using, whether it be help from somebody, he’s already shown that he doesn’t mind stealing,” Lt. Billy Burrell, RCSO, told Channel 2 Action News.

While deputies wouldn’t say where it was Shane was dropped off by his Uber driver, they told McCowan that he was picked up from a Publix on Highway 155 in Henry County.

Investigators said he dumped a Grand Prix he stole near Mercedes-Benz Stadium there before catching the ride.

“Based upon that surveillance video from that Publix, we did see him get into a vehicle, an Uber vehicle,” Burrell said, detailing some of Shane’s actions on Monday after his escape.

After, he was dropped off at a home around 8:45 a.m., but investigators said he had no connection to the address.

In the nearly two days since he escaped custody, Shane has stolen an SUV, taken a gun from it, crashed the SUV into a red car, stolen a second vehicle and remains at large.

Speaking with Channel 2 Action News, Uber said they blocked the rider’s account that was used for Shane to get away.

