Escaped Rockdale inmate ordered Uber ride after ditching second stolen car at Publix

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — An inmate who escaped from Grady Memorial Hospital ditched a stolen car in a Publix parking lot. Deputies say he ordered an Uber to a home in Rockdale County.

Timothy Shane, 52, remains on the run after he escaped on Monday morning. The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office says Shane should be considered armed and dangerous after stealing a gun and two cars.

Channel 2 Action News This Morning first reported on Shane’s escape and a Dodge Durango that he stole near the hospital.

He crashed the SUV, but was later spotted on camera stealing a silver Pontiac Grand Prix near Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

On Monday night, the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to Channel 2’s Cory James that they found the car in the parking lot of a Publix on Hwy. 155 in Henry County.

On Tuesday morning, investigators confirmed that Shane requested an Uber ride to take him to a home in Rockdale County. Deputies got a search warrant for the home, but they did not find Shane there.

Shane initially escaped Grady Memorial Hospital only wearing a nightgown. Investigators now believe he is wearing a red-hooded sweatshirt, dark blue pants and shoes.

If you see Shane, do not approach him. Call 911 or the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office at 770-278-8000.

