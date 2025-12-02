Escaped inmate kidnapped ex-girlfriend, led police on chase before initial arrest

CONYERS, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News is learning more details about what led to the initial arrest of a man who later escaped and went on the run.

Timothy Shane, 52, escaped from Grady Memorial Hospital on Monday morning. The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office says he has since stolen two cars, one of which he crashed and the other he abandoned in Henry County.

Channel 2’s Cory James spoke with Conyers police who say Shane was accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend and leading police on a chase. He was charged with felony fleeing, possession of methamphetamine, reckless driving and more.

Conyers police shared dash camera footage that shows an officer doing a PIT maneuver during a police chase in Covington on the Sunday before Thanksgiving.

Akilah Dice lives down the street from where the chase happened.

“[It’s] scary because I got kids,” she said. “I ain’t never been around nobody that kidnapped, so it was scary.”

Conyers police say that at one point during the chase, Shane was going nearly 130 miles per hour.

Lt. Billy Burrell said Shane went to Grady Memorial Hospital for a medical evaluation on Sunday night after a suicide attempt. He later escaped around 1:20 a.m. Monday. Burrell said investigators are still working to find out how Shane escaped.

The owner of the first SUV that Shane is accused of stealing reported a firearm missing from inside, so investigators believe that Shane is armed.

