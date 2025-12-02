‘Armed and dangerous’ escaped inmate steals car near Mercedes-Benz Stadium

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — An inmate who escaped from Grady Memorial Hospital on Monday morning is still on the run.

The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office told Channel 2’s Cory James on Monday night that Timothy Shane was seen on camera stealing a silver Pontiac Grand Prix with Georgia tag RWN9945 near Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The vehicle was last seen on Hwy. 138 heading toward Henry County.

Lt. Billy Burrell said Shane went to Grady Memorial Hospital for a medical evaluation on Sunday night after a suicide attempt. He later escaped around 1:20 a.m. Monday. Burrell said investigators are still working to find out how Shane escaped.

After his escape, the sheriff’s office said Shane stole a SUV at Piedmont Ave and Auburn Ave, but crashed it less than a mile away on Ivan Allen Jr. Blvd. The car’s owner says a Glock handgun was stolen.

Investigators later told Channel 2’s Candace McCowan that they believed to have a confirmed sighting of Shane in Atlanta’s Little Five Points neighborhood wearing a red hoodie and dark blue pants.

