Conyers neighbors say their apartment complex doesn’t have heat, even as temps drop into the 20s

CONYERS, Ga. — Dealing with frigid temperatures can be hard to deal with even when you’re bundled up, but those living at one metro Atlanta apartment complex say they haven’t had heat in their homes for weeks.

Channel 2′s Tom Regan spoke with a family at a Conyers apartment complex who says the heat in their home broke weeks ago and still hasn’t been fixed, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 5:00 p.m.

Severe Weather Team 2 says temperatures in Conyers could dip into the 20s overnight and on Wednesday morning.

Kreshawna Mason says a maintenance worker came to the home a while back to try and rig the heating element. But when it shot up to 89 degrees, he had to shut it off again.

“He brought us a little heater, but that, it was just blowing cold air,” Mason said.

