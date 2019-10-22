Road rage shooting on I-75 sends bullets into car with 3-year-old inside

ATLANTA - A road rage shooting on Interstate 75 sent bullets into a mother's car with her 3-year-old son in the back seat.
It happened on the Downtown Connector at the Grady Curve.
Police are looking for a white minivan and a driver who fired shots into two cars, miraculously not hurting anyone.
"One of those bullets could have hit me or my child. It definitely went a different way. That's for sure," the victim said.
The important clues the victim gave police to help track the driver down, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}