0 The best principal in the country is right here in metro Atlanta

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Meet Collins Hill High School Principal Kerensa Wing. She has just been named the best principal of the year.

In a surprise celebration at the school, she was named the 2020 National Association of Secondary School Principals of the year. She beat out every other principal in the country.

She had no idea she had won until she walked through the doors of the gym this afternoon, where her more than 2,000 students and staff were waiting for her.

"It is my honor and pleasure on behalf of the National Association of Secondary School Principals to award the 2020 NASSP National Principal of the Year award to Miss Kerensa Wing," said NASSP's Peter Kruszynski.

The association cited Wing's commitment to the school, as well as her dedication to her students.

"Every kid matters because we have families that send them to school to us each, and we really try to help them reach their potential and be able to chase their dreams," Wing said.

Her students said she makes their school a place where they feel that they can be themselves.

"It feels so good to be in a place where you can be yourself and feel welcomed and feel loved and feel appreciated," one student said.

Wing said she has been an educator for 30 years, doing every job from being a teacher to a coach and an assistant principal.

"Now, I get to coach leaders, whether that would be classroom teachers or my administration team or my students. That's what I get to do every day," Wing said.

Collins Hill High School has more than 2,000 students and is in the largest school system in the state.

Kruszynski said he wishes he could clone Wing.

We need more people like Kerensa Wing to go into the field," Kruszynski said.

