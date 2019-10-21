Be careful on the roads! Dense fog advisory issued for parts of north Georgia

As you head out to work and school this morning, many of you will want to be extra careful on the roads.
Meteorologist Brian Monahan says a dense fog advisory has been issued for several counties in north Georgia. That includes: Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Fannin, Floyd, Gilmer, Gordon, Murray, Towns, Union, Walker and Whitfield counties.
Even if you are not under the advisory, it will still be a foggy commute throughout north Georgia and metro Atlanta.
By late tonight, we'll be tracking rain and a chance of storms.
Most of Monday will be dry, but Monahan says we'll be tracking rain and a chance of storms by late tonight and Tuesday morning.
There is a Level 1 risk for severe storms and an isolated tornado can't be ruled out.
