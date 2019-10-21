  • Be careful on the roads! Dense fog advisory issued for parts of north Georgia

    Updated:

    As you head out to work and school this morning, many of you will want to be extra careful on the roads.

    Meteorologist Brian Monahan says a dense fog advisory has been issued for several counties in north Georgia. That includes: Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Fannin, Floyd, Gilmer, Gordon, Murray, Towns, Union, Walker and Whitfield counties.

    Even if you are not under the advisory, it will still be a foggy commute throughout north Georgia and metro Atlanta.

    We're timing when the fog will clear and when rain chances are going back up, LIVE every 10 minutes on Channel 2 Action News This Morning. 

    Most of Monday will be dry, but Monahan says we'll be tracking rain and a chance of storms by late tonight and Tuesday morning.

    There is a Level 1 risk for severe storms and an isolated tornado can't be ruled out. 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories