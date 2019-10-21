Georgia driver miraculously survives crash with log truck

WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. - It was nothing short of a miracle that a Georgia driver survived a crash with a log truck
The crash happened in Whitfield County earlier this month on Cleveland Highway.
The county fire department shared photos of the crash on its Facebook page. In the photos, you can see the SUV crashed into the rear of the truck that was hauling dozens of logs.
Several of the logs went crashing through the front windshield -- and all the way back through the length of the SUV.
The fire department said the driver suffered only minor injuries.
The post has been shared more than 19,000 times and has thousands of comments.
Whitfield County is about 90 miles northwest of Atlanta, near the Georgia-Tennessee line.
