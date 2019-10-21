  • Former Georgia coach Mark Richt recovering from heart attack

    By: Courtney Martinez

    DESTIN, Fla. - Former University of Georgia and University of Miami head coach Mark Richt is recovering after he suffered a heart attack.

    Richt shared the news on his Twitter account Monday morning. 

    "I am assuming word travels fast.  So I wanted to be able to inform everyone that I did have a heart attack this morning.  I am doing fine," Richt said. "As I went through the experience I had peace knowing I was going to heaven but I was going to miss my wife.  I plan to be at work this week." 

    Richt retired from coaching in 2018 and currently works as an analyst for the ACC Network and ESPN.

    During his time at Georgia, Richt led the Bulldogs to two SEC Championships in 2002 and 2005.

    Richt became head coach at his alma mater Miami in 2016 after he spent 15 years in Athens. He finishes his three decades of coaching with a 171-64 record as a head coach. 

    He led the Hurricanes to their first ACC Coastal division title in 2017. 

