STATESBORO, Ga. - Georgia Southern and Coastal Carolina fans probably have this message for referees: Let the kids play! Or in the case of what happened Saturday, let the kids dance.
The Eagles and Chanticleers had a "hype dance-off" during a TV timeout heading into the fourth quarter.
In what has to be a first, referees gave every player on both teams an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for the dancing. Seriously. Check out the video courtesy of ESPN:
We can officially say that we have now seen it all. A few players who already had unsportsmanlike conduct penalties earlier in the game were ejected for their second.
Georgia Southern ended up winning a thriller in triple overtime thanks to a game-winning touchdown from Wesley Kennedy III. Kennedy ran 25 times for 129 yards and two touchdowns in the win. Here are highlights from the win:
The best plays from the 🦅 Triple Overtime win vs the Chants.#GATA pic.twitter.com/AW3zTs1sj4— Georgia Southern Athletics (@GSAthletics) October 20, 2019
