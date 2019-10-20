  • VIDEO: Georgia Southern, Coastal Carolina penalized for dancing. Seriously.

    By: Courtney Martinez

    Updated:

    STATESBORO, Ga. - Georgia Southern and Coastal Carolina fans probably have this message for referees: Let the kids play! Or in the case of what happened Saturday, let the kids dance. 

    The Eagles and Chanticleers had a "hype dance-off" during a TV timeout heading into the fourth quarter.

    In what has to be a first, referees gave every player on both teams an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for the dancing. Seriously. Check out the video courtesy of ESPN:

    We can officially say that we have now seen it all. A few players who already had unsportsmanlike conduct penalties earlier in the game were ejected for their second. 

    Georgia Southern ended up winning a thriller in triple overtime thanks to a game-winning touchdown from Wesley Kennedy III. Kennedy ran 25 times for 129 yards and two touchdowns in the win. Here are highlights from the win:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories