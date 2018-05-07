  • Feds investigating stolen mail in Hall County

    HALL COUNTY, Ga. - Some Hall County residents may have lost their income tax returns after thieves stole mail right from the post office.

    Police said the crooks raided a collection box in Gainesville.

    Channel 2's Berndt Petersen spoke to neighbors who say it was a couple of blue boxes that were broken into.

    Most of them told Petersen they believe the box is very secure but they admit thieves always seem to find a way.

    Postal inspectors are investigating.

    Why the timing of this incident has residents worried, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

