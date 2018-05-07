Feds investigating stolen mail in Hall County

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - Some Hall County residents may have lost their income tax returns after thieves stole mail right from the post office.
Police said the crooks raided a collection box in Gainesville.
Channel 2's Berndt Petersen spoke to neighbors who say it was a couple of blue boxes that were broken into.
Most of them told Petersen they believe the box is very secure but they admit thieves always seem to find a way.
Postal inspectors are investigating.
Why the timing of this incident has residents worried, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
