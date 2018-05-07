Drivers say they bought bad fuel from DeKalb gas station

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The state is investigating a DeKalb County gas station after customers complained they received bad fuel.
Channel 2’s Matt Johnson learned that three people who bought gas from three different days last week from the Valero gas station in Decatur all ended up with dead cars and high mechanic bills.
One man brought a sample of his gas that showed dirt, and a mechanic report showing contamination. He said he paid $1,500, another woman paid $600 and another woman has a car in the shop.
Monday afternoon, the state shut down some of the pumps after the tests came back positive for the bad fuel.
We're talking with the owner of the gas station about paying for the damage to the customers' cars
This man is out $1,500 after reporting that he got bad gas from a Decatur gas station. A mechanic had to flush his engine. A state investigation now underway. Details @ 4. pic.twitter.com/YumpObh7yh— Matt Johnson (@MattWSB) May 7, 2018
