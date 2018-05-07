  • Drivers say they bought bad fuel from DeKalb gas station

    By: Matt Johnson

    Updated:

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The state is investigating a DeKalb County gas station after customers complained they received bad fuel.

    Channel 2’s Matt Johnson learned that three people who bought gas from three different days last week from the Valero gas station in Decatur all ended up with dead cars and high mechanic bills. 

    One man brought a sample of his gas that showed dirt, and a mechanic report showing contamination. He said he paid $1,500, another woman paid $600 and another woman has a car in the shop.

    Monday afternoon, the state shut down some of the pumps after the tests came back positive for the bad fuel.

    We’re talking with the owner of the gas station about paying for the damage to the customers’ cars, for Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Drivers say they bought bad fuel from DeKalb gas station

  • Headline Goes Here

    Teen ID'd as suspect accused of shooting 6-year-old boy

  • Headline Goes Here

    6-year-old shot in DeKalb County, police searching for suspects

  • Headline Goes Here

    Armed carjacking suspect escapes after chase, crash in DeKalb County

  • Headline Goes Here

    ‘What's funny? My baby is dead!' Mother of toddler killed has outburst in court