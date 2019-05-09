  • Rescue crews searching for 2 on Lake Lanier following boat crash

    FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - Rescuers are searching for two people after a boat crash on Lake Lanier this afternoon. 

    Investigators said two boats crashed into each other around 5 p.m. in the area near Bald Ridge Creek and Little Ridge Park. 

    Emergency crews said one man was taken to North Fulton Hospital with chest pains and upper extremity injuries. Two adult women in one of the boats received minor injuries.

    Witnesses told rescuers that two men had been seen in the boat before the crash and believe they have they are in the water somewhere in the area. 

