ATHENS, Ga. - A Georgia track and field athlete is recovering after he was impaled by a javelin during practice.
Freshman sprinter Elija Godwin, who is from Newton County, backed into a javelin that was planted in the ground.
Godwin was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center, where he underwent surgery. He is currently in stable condition.
We're talking with Godwin's mother about her son's recovery, for Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
WOW… this UGA athlete is recovering after being impaled by a javelin that he ran into. Lucky to be alive! I'm speaking with mom who's by his side at the hospital for @wsbtv 5pm https://t.co/uIvERqlZEF— Sophia Choi (@SophiaWSB) May 8, 2019
TRENDING STORIES
- Man dying of cancer has week to live, looks for homes for his 11 rescue dogs
- Suspect who escaped deputies during traffic stop captured after manhunt
- Classic cars, trucks, guns seized in raid at illegal immigrant's home
“We would like to express appreciation for all those who acted so quickly and efficiently in coming to the aid of Elija,” said UGA Director of Sports Medicine Ron Courson in a school statement.
The UGA track and field team is competing in the SEC Outdoor Championships in Arkansas this week.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}