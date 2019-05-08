  • UGA sprinter impaled by javelin during track practice

    ATHENS, Ga. - A Georgia track and field athlete is recovering after he was impaled by a javelin during practice. 

    Freshman sprinter Elija Godwin, who is from Newton County, backed into a javelin that was planted in the ground.

    Godwin was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center, where he underwent surgery. He is currently in stable condition.

    “We would like to express appreciation for all those who acted so quickly and efficiently in coming to the aid of Elija,” said UGA Director of Sports Medicine Ron Courson in a school statement. 

    The UGA track and field team is competing in the SEC Outdoor Championships in Arkansas this week. 

