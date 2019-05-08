FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies are searching for a felony suspect they say ran from a traffic stop early Wednesday morning.
Channel 2's Mike Petchenik is in Forsyth County, where the sheriff said the man escaped near the Forsyth County and Johns Creek lines. They say the suspect had guns and drugs in his car when he was stopped around 1 a.m.
BREAKING: Police looking for this man, a felony suspect who fled from officers near Forsyth and Johns Creek Lines. pic.twitter.com/dke1AmhkW2— Mike Petchenik (@MPetchenikWSB) May 8, 2019
We'll have a LIVE updates on the search for the suspect, for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
NewsChopper 2 is over the scene, where deputies are actively searching in the Respite Court/Findley Road area. SWAT teams and K-9 units are on the ground.
Viewers in the area reported seeing over a dozen police cars and numerous SWAT officers.
Police are urging anyone who sees the man to call police.
