  • Classic cars, trucks, guns seized in raid at illegal immigrant's home

    By: Aaron Diamant

    BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - Federal agents raided the metro Atlanta home of a local business owner and seized classic cars, souped-up trucks and more than a dozen guns!

    Investigators told Channel 2 Action News that the suspect -- an immigrant who they say is in the U.S. illegally-- funded his lavish lifestyle by cheating his workers and the government.

