Rafters rescued from Chattahoochee River after getting lost on Memorial Day

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A group of rafters were saved after being lost on the Chattahoochee River on Memorial Day.
According to Cobb County Fire and Rescue, four people were in a raft that got lost after dark.
First responders were working late Monday evening to get the rafters out of the Chattahoochee.
The boat was found under Interstate 75 bridge in Cobb.
The four stranded people were found and first responders took them back to their cars.
No injuries were reported.
