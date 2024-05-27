Man attacked by five dogs, dragged in Newnan before neighbor fends them off with bat

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A Coweta County man is recovering after being attacked randomly by five dogs and then dragged as he walked through his neighborhood, The Newnan Times-Herald reports.

Rebecca Bradley with Coweta County Animal Services said the man was attacked on May 17 around 4:45 p.m. at the intersection of Newton Road and Ulas B. Ware Road.

Witnesses told the newspaper that a neighbor used a bat to fend the dogs off. The victim, who wasn’t identified, was taken to an Atlanta hospital.

No one was arrested, but the dogs were impounded. They will remain at Animal Services until their owner goes before a judge, who will also decide what happens to the dogs.

A neighbor told the newspaper that he had made calls about the pack of roaming dogs in April.

