Worker’s leg amputated after getting tangled in concrete machine on Georgia construction site

GROVETOWN, Ga. — Family members are working to raise money for a worker whose leg was amputated in the field after a terrible construction accident in east Georgia.

WJBF reported that the accident happened in a Grovetown subdivision on May 22 when a worker got “entangled” with a concrete curb machine.

Grovetown Fire Rescue determined that they would have to amputate the worker’s leg on-site and called in a team of surgeons to help.

He was then flown to the hospital.

Family members have identified him as Brad Santiago.

“We’re thankful he is still here with us today. He will continue to undergo surgeries and be in the hospital for quite some time,” Kayla Craig wrote on a GoFundMe. “Anybody that knows Brad knows he is always a happy person and loves what he does out in the field with his brothers.”

The family is hoping to raise $20,000 to help with medical bills, physical therapy and making adjustments to his home. They also hope the money will help his fiancé, Shelby, stay with him as he recovers.

