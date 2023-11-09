Questions raise about danger on the road in Decatur after 4 accidents happen in one day

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Four crashes, in one city, in one day.

On Monday, Nov. 6, Decatur police responded to four crashes involving a pedestrian.

The first crash happened shortly after 8 a.m. on the 400 block of Candler Street.

Decatur Police say a person was hit as a car was making a left turn into private property.

Early in the afternoon, another woman was hit in the crosswalk at the intersection of Trinity and Ponce De Leon. A few minutes later, another pedestrian was hit on Ponce De Leon near Sycamore Street.

Thankfully, Decatur police say all three pedestrians only had minor injuries and will be okay.

However, after 7 p.m., a 16-year-old was hit and killed while trying to cross the street near Commerce Drive and E College Avenue. Police have yet to release who was at fault in that accident.

The last full year of data we have for traffic deaths is from 2021.

According to the Governor’s Department of Highway Safety, Georgia saw more than 300 pedestrian deaths.

That is the most in the last decade.

