16-year-old struck and killed by car at busy Decatur intersection, police say

DECATUR, Ga. — A 16-year-old in Decatur was struck and killed after being hit by a car at a busy Decatur intersection, according to police.
Police said it happened on Monday at around 7:15 p.m. at the intersection of East College Avenue and Commerce Drive.
The teen who was struck died from his injuries, according to police.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
This address is right near Downtown Decatur and less than a mile from Decatur High School.
Police did not identify the teen who was killed or say whether there was a suspect in his death.
Decatur police said it will continue to investigate exactly what led up to the teen’s death.
TRENDING STORIES:
- ‘Armed and dangerous’ man captured after leading GSP on chase in Habersham County
- Accused street racers arrested after leading police on high-speed chase in Duluth
- Israel Defense Forces soldier sends message to family in Atlanta before being killed in Jerusalem
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group