‘Armed and dangerous’ man captured after leading GSP on chase in Habersham County

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Habersham County deputies said a man who was involved in a chase with Georgia State Patrol, who they believed to be armed and dangerous, has been captured.

Habersham County Sheriff Joey Terrell said units helped Georgia State Patrol with a manhunt near the Tom Arrendale Interchange Monday afternoon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to Georgia State Patrol, troopers attempted to do a traffic stop on a car on Georgia 365.

The car started a police chase traveling north on GA 365. The driver, who GSP identified as 50-year-old Rahim Abdullah, tried to exit the o of GA 365 and GA 17 before crashing.

After he ran away, a manhunt began in the area.

TRENDING STORIES:

Sheriff Terrell said Abdullah was arrested in the same area around 6:30 p.m.

Troopers said Abdullah is also wanted out of Athens-Clarke County.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Stay alert! You are more likely to hit a deer in north Georgia this week than any other time of year





©2023 Cox Media Group