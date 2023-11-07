‘Armed and dangerous’ man captured after leading GSP on chase in Habersham County

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Habersham County deputies said a man who was involved in a chase with Georgia State Patrol, who they believed to be armed and dangerous, has been captured.
Habersham County Sheriff Joey Terrell said units helped Georgia State Patrol with a manhunt near the Tom Arrendale Interchange Monday afternoon.
According to Georgia State Patrol, troopers attempted to do a traffic stop on a car on Georgia 365.
The car started a police chase traveling north on GA 365. The driver, who GSP identified as 50-year-old Rahim Abdullah, tried to exit the o of GA 365 and GA 17 before crashing.
After he ran away, a manhunt began in the area.
Sheriff Terrell said Abdullah was arrested in the same area around 6:30 p.m.
Troopers said Abdullah is also wanted out of Athens-Clarke County.
